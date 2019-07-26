President Akufo-Addo's visit to Assin Breku in pictures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived at Assin Breku in the Central Region Friday morning as part of his regional tours this week.
President Akufo-Addo resumed his regional tours on Tuesday and has already toured the Western Region and started that of Central Region Friday morning.
This week's tour comes after the President ended his one-week annual leave.
Before this week, President Akufo-Addo had toured seven regions, including the Eastern, Western North, Bono East, Ahafo, Savanna and Oti regions.
The President’s itinerary in the Central Region would include a sod-cutting event for the construction of a fish landing beach at Moree, as well as a durbar with the chiefs and the people.
Pictures by Timothy Gobah.
