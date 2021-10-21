NPP needs a candidate that will unite the party - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to ensure a fair process to elect a new successor to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the 2024 elections.
He said the party needed a transparent and a leveled ground to elect his successor in order to prevent "cracks" within the rank and file of the party.
President Akufo-Addo was speaking in a radio interview on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday morning, October 21, 2021 the start of his tour of the Greater Accra Region.
"We should have a transparent, credible, acceptable process for choosing our next flagbearer. The same way as I came out of such a process, it should be my responsibility to make sure that the process for choosing the next leaders of the NPP will be equally free of doubt or machination or manipulation and for me that is absolutely key. I'm hoping that a level playing field that allows us to elect our next presidential candidate, will also bring us a candidate who cane unite our party."
He said in a competition, there is likely to be some divisions but there is a responsibility on the party members to conduct themselves in such a way that will not bring cracks in the NPP, since cracks in the NPP "if they are serious can have a reflection on the state."
For him, the party needed someone who will unite the party in order to enable it to win the national elections, noting that any division within the party will affect its national performance in the 2024 general elections.
When asked who he will personally vote for to succeed him, President Akufo-Addo said per the party's constitution, he has a vote and that since he will be allowed to vote, "by all means, I will vote for someone."
He said voting is an act of secrecy and therefore when it is time to elect a new Presidential candidate, he will vote.
Asked about what he will do to influence the process, President Akufo-Addo said, "making sure that the process is fair, making sure with the party leadership, there are fair, transparent, credible process is put in place."
He said because at the end of the day, the party's choice from the polling station to the top should reflect in the outcome and not the outcome of a "cabal."
He said the party also needs a personality who is capable of unifying the various groupings in the party and being able to present a formidable front for the 2024 election.
Asked if he had a favourite having worked with all the aspirants who have shown interest as of now, President Akufo-Addo said: "I have a vote, it is lik the national elections, I have a vote, so in the primary of the NPP I have a vote and I will vote for someone.
He, however, said his ballot was a secret, "the secrecy of the ballot."