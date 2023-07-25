President Akufo-Addo appoints new Ministers, Freda Prempeh replaces Cecilia Dapaah

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jul - 25 - 2023 , 15:45

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Freda Prempeh, as the new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

She takes over from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, whose letter of resignation, dated Saturday, 22nd July 2023, was accepted by the President on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Roads and Highways, respectively, has also appointed the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, Mavis Nkansah Boadu, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, Thomas Mbomba, as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.