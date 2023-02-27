PNC leadership calls for unity

Mary Anane-Amponsah Politics Feb - 27 - 2023 , 08:08

The leadership of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has called for unity among its members across the country as they resume their internal elections to elect their new executive members and move the party forward.



“The party has extended an olive branch to all disgruntled members to come back for the good of our party and country,” the Vice Chairman of the party, Henry Haruna Asante, said at a press conference in Accra last Saturday which was attended by representatives from the various regions.

Mr Asante, who also presented a communique issued by the party after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier in the day, stated that the NEC had reviewed the party’s internal elections which included the flag bearer, national, regional and constituencies executives elections.

Timetable

He said it was concluded that constituencies should continue with their elections from March to May, 2023, while the regional elections would be held from June to August, 2023.

“That, both national executive elections and the flag bearer election shall be held by December 2023 in the Northern Region,” the vice chairman said.

For smooth elections, he said certain committees including the Congress Committee, the Vetting Committee, the Fundraising Committee and the Constitutional Review Committee had been formed.

The party, Mr Asante said, was hopeful that the exercise would put the party on the right footing to win power in the 2024 general election.

Better policies

The General Secretary of the party, Janet Asana Nabla, described the PNC as a formidable party working hard to win the next election to deliver the people from the country’s economic woes adding that the party, over the years, had provided policies to help the development of the country.

She mentioned that while other opposition parties have been in a fault finding agenda, the PNC is trying to provide solutions for Ghanaians.

“There has been a lot of economic down turn in the country.

People have been crying and we did not only come criticising the government but provided solutions”.

She mentioned that the National Health Insurance policy was the party’s brain child in 1996 and the GETFund.

One other solutions she mentioned was the property rate which she said must be supported to raise more revenue for the country.

“We campaigned for the Ministry of Gender and Children Affairs which a lot of people are not aware.

If there is a school feeding programme in Ghana, it was the brain child of the PNC,” she indicated.

She called on Ghanaians to see the PNC as an alternative to put the governance of the country on the right path.