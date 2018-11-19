Parties greet NDC

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is prepared to collaborate with other political parties to develop a national ideology in the build up to the next general election in 2020.
“There should be something we can always work together to achieve for the greater good of this party. We need to engage more often to make this dream more attainable.
The PPP is ready for a strategic partnership in the 2020 elections,” the PPP disclosed in a solidarity message to the National Democratic Congress at their 9th National Delegates Congress (NDC) at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra on Saturday.
Strategic partnership
The General Secretary of the PPP, Mr Murtala Ahmed Mohammed, who gave the message on behalf of his party, explained “ “This will be strategic partnership in policy direction and parliamentary collaboration. This appeal is to all political parties that can reach an amicable understanding with us before the 2020 general elections.”
The PPP also told the NDC that despite their huge following they were on the same level with them because they were both in opposition.
He explained that the common denomination between the two parties (NDC and PPP) laid in the fact that they were both not in government.
The PPP General Secretary acknowledged that the size of the two parties had essentially not contributed to their political gain, saying “As opposition parties, we have something in common. That is, we are all in opposition. It doesn’t matter how large or big your party is, we are united in our opposition.”
Mr Mohammed further mentioned that it was high time the political space in the country lived up to expectation by carrying out their activities devoid of any internal strife.
He thus advised the NDC to work towards a unified force before the 2020 elections.
Internal bickering
“Internal bickering that has characterised political parties over the period is long overdue. Ghanaians are tired of internal bickering and wrangling. Unity is paramount. It is important you come out of your congress united because the people of Ghana are watching. You have to be united before the general election, and you cannot afford to disgrace yourself’, he cautioned.
NPP on politics of insults
Relatedly, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also advised political parties operating in Ghana to eschew character assassination and politics of insults in their discourse.
The NPP gave the advice at the ongoing 9th Annual Delegate’s Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Fantasy Dome of the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra.
The NPP gave the advice in its solidarity message through the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen, who noted that politicians had a duty to live a disciplined life and demonstrate a high sense of maturity.
“As leaders, we have to play the part well by demonstrating a high sense of maturity. It’s important that healthy politics is practised in our country. It is obvious that the two leading political parties are NDC and NPP and so it’s important that we send this warm advice to our opponent,” he said.
Mr Obiri Boahen said partisan politics had, to a large extent, created mistrust among the populace and drawn back Ghana’s development.
