Parliament to pass Companies Bill, 2018 into law by Friday

Parliament has reconvened for the First Meeting of the Third Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic to discuss a number of bills before it.
During the first part of the meeting last Monday, which tentatively ends on Friday, May 3, 2019, the House is scheduled to consider and pass the Companies Bill, 2018 and the National Road Safety Authority Bill, 2019.
Presenting the business statement last Monday, the Majority Leader and Chairman of the Business Committee, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, noted that the House was informed of a possible recall to consider among others, the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019.
However, he said, indications from the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs revealed that further consultation was required, including the Professor Emmanuel Asante Committee Report on the Bill.
In the circumstances, he said, the consideration of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill at the current emergency meeting might not be done.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the House would concentrate on the Companies Bill, the Sinohydro-related tax exemptions, as well as other very important agreements requiring urgent consideration.
Possible extension
In his welcome remarks, the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, said the sittings might be extended if the businesses outlined by the Business Committee were not completed within the set timeline of Friday, May 3, 2019.
He, therefore, urged members to use their time judiciously "by observing the commencement time for plenary sitting and presenting ourselves in the Chamber without recourse to a whip."
Prof. Oquaye said while he expected maximum cooperation from leadership and members to creditably discharge their obligations, he also expressed the hope that the Executive would cooperate with leadership by ensuring dispatch delivery of information to the House and its committees.