One constituency, one bus, GII accuse Freddy Blay of monetizing politics

The acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)
Mr Freddy Blay has come under attack for daring to buy 275 buses at a cost of $11 million for his party .
Follow @Graphicgh
The Acting chairman who is seeking to consolidate his position as the Chair in the New Patriotic Party’s Congress on Saturday deposited an amount of $3 million as part payment, with the remaining amount said to be paid from the proceeds from the commercial use of the buses.
His action has courted anger from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some anti-graft institutions.
Read also: Probe source of funding for Freddy Blay's $11million buses - Minority
The Member of Parliament for Bodi, Samson Ahi has said the move by
“Where did he get the money to procure the buses?” he demanded and charged the president to look into the matter.
He said
His concerns were no different from the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Linda Ofori Kwafo who spoke in a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM and condemned the action.
Linda Ofori Kwado said the procurement of the buses and the timing of the procurement are so wrong.
According to her, with just two days to go for the
“The timing and the person involved does not create a level playing field,” she said, adding, “it is not good enough for our democracy.”
While she believes Freddie Blay is “not a man of straw” she was quick to add that “procuring these buses at the last hour raises a
“Any kind of procurement around this time erodes the competitiveness,” she said.
She was worried that political parties form governments and if such practices are encouraged at the party level it will trickle down into national elections.
By purchasing these vehicles at the time he did, Linda Ofori Kwafo said Freddy Blay is monetizing democracy which now becomes “