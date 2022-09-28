Okudzeto-Ablakwa donates equipment to Ho hospital

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, last Monday presented assorted medical equipment worth $70,000 to the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) and Volta Regional Directorate of Health.
The items included petroleum gauze, cannulas, shoe covers, specimen bags, isolation gowns, irrigation trays and central venous catheters.
Others are punch biopsy devices, bone needles, defibrillators, anaesthesia tubings, arm and leg splints, finger splints and orthopaedic shoes.
The rest are ECG electrodes, neonatal electrodes, blood collection sets, surgical gowns, chest tubes, burns dressing, endotracheal tubes, oxygen mask, arterial catheterization sets, lamp holders, nasal cannula for oxygen and pathology cassettes.
The items were initially procured by the MP for the theatre put up recently at the Saint Anne Polyclinic at Tagadzi in the North Tongu District/ Constituency by Manos Unidas, Spain, in collaboration with the Catholic Diocese of Keta-Akatsi.
During the presentation, Mr Okudzeto-Ablakwa said the items, worth a total value of $200,000, were more than enough for the theatre, and so it was later decided to share them among other health facilities.
Case referrals
That, the MP said, was to help the entire health spectrum and case transferrals in the catchment area and even beyond.
In that regard, he said some of the items would benefit various district hospitals and polyclinics in the Volta Region, Hohoe Regional Hospital, as well as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
He also mentioned the Akuse District Hospital in the Eastern Region as one of the beneficiaries of the medical equipment.
The Chief Executive of HTH, Dr John Tamapoure, expressed gratitude for the gesture and urged other public-spirited individuals and corporate bodies to support the hospital in similar ways to serve the people.
The acting Volta Regional Director of Health, Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, said pandemic prevention and preparedness were now the main focus of the health directorate and that required political harmony.
He said the support from the North Tongu MP was highly phenomenal.
The items donated specifically to the Volta Regional Health Directorate included face shields, isolation gowns, N95 face masks and specimen bottles.