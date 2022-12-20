Ofosu Ampofo pledges support for new NDC executive

The immediate past Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has pledged his unalloyed commitment to work with the elected national officers and rank and file of the party to achieve the ultimate goal to recapture power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.
“I rededicate myself to the bigger task of working for victory for the party in 2024,” he said.
Congratulatory message
Mr Ofosu Ampofo made the pledge in a statement he issued yesterday to congratulate the newly elected National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and other national officers of the party.
Mr Ofosu Ampofo, who was seeking reelection as the national chairman, was defeated by Mr Asiedu Nketiah, the longest-serving General Secretary of the party at the 10th National Delegates Congress of the party held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.
Mr Asiedu Nketiah garnered 5,569 votes, against Mr Ampofo’s 2,892.
The battle ahead
“While this election needlessly witnessed the worst form of inner vilification, personal attacks and public injury to the hard-won reputation of our party through various means of public spaces and on social media platforms, this insensitivity would inadvertently affect our restitution, unity and cohesion needed to engender the collective prosecution of our agenda for victory 2024.
“Let us appreciate that this victory is simply a prelude to the battle ahead of us. I pray that we quickly recover from our individual pain and dented reputation to restore our public morality so we can join forces to soldier on,” it stated.