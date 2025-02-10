NPP youth wing accuses Mahama of breaking promise on trainee allowances

Mohammed Ali Politics Feb - 10 - 2025 , 15:33 1 minute read

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised President John Mahama’s government, accusing it of attempting to cancel nursing and teacher trainee allowances despite assurances during the 2024 election campaign.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 10, 2025, and signed by National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha, the group described the move as a betrayal, arguing that students voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) based on the promise that the allowances would be maintained and paid promptly.

“We are shocked to learn of the intention to cancel teacher and nursing training allowances, which contradicts the NDC’s campaign pledge. This is deception, and students who trusted these promises are now being let down,” the statement read.

The youth wing demanded that the government maintain the allowances, stating that nursing and teacher training institutions remain colleges and have not been converted into universities. It argued that financial support for students in these institutions is still necessary.

“It is misleading to claim that cancelling allowances will improve the student loan scheme for all tertiary students. The reality is that nursing and teacher trainees still need this financial assistance,” the group stated.

The statement also accused the Mahama administration of encouraging attacks on media figures who have criticised the government’s stance on the allowances.

