NPP youth leader urges Volta Region to prioritize development over loyalty to NDC

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 17 - 2023 , 20:40

Mr Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the people of the Volta region to consider voting for the New Patriotic (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections, based on the party's development-oriented agenda.

Speaking in an interview with Stone City FM and Sandcity Radio, Mr Mustapha called on the people of the region not to see themselves as mere voting machines for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said: “You are not voting machines. It should be a hand go; hand come affair. The Volta region has been loyal to the NDC since 1992. But what has been the reward for the region for this loyalty? The NPP has brought more development to this region despite our stay in office compared to the NDC. We have offered young people hope and will continue to make the development of young people our priority”.

Mr Mustapha highlighted the NPP's track record of delivering development to the region, including the construction of eight district hospitals under the Agenda 111 initiative, the creation of job opportunities, the hosting of the 66th Independence Day in the Volta region, and the asphalting of roads.

He also noted the NPP's commitment to the development of young people and the digitalization of the region.

Mr Mustapha further encouraged the youth of the region to analyze the track record of both parties and decide which would be better for the region in terms of development and progress.

He also addressed concerns about the current state of the economy, citing Ghana's previous status as the world's fastest-growing economy and the NPP's management of the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence of the party's ability to lead the country out of the current crisis.

Mr Mustapha concluded his interview by urging the people of the Volta region to reward the NPP's track record of development by voting for the party in 2024.

“We are constructing 8 district hospitals under Agenda 111 in the region which includes Agortime Ziope District, Agortoe in the Anloga District, Ave-Dakpa in the Akatsi North District, Adeheta in the Akatsi South District, Adaklu Waya in the Adaklu District, Kpeve New Town in the South Dayi District, Dzolokputa in the Ho West District and Ve-Golokwati Afadzato in the Afadzato South District.," he said.

"Volta Regional Youth Resource Centre, the asphalting of roads, digitalization, 1D1F, creating job opportunities, the hosting of the 66th Independence Day in the Volta region among others. Under President Kuffour, we also had Health Insurance, Free Maternal Care, etc”.

He continued further, “let us begin to have a conversation as to which of these two political parties has benefited more in terms of votes and which party has contributed more in terms of development. The youth of this region must do an analysis of the two parties and see which is good for the region in terms of development and progress".

The National Youth Organiser has been touring the country to energize the party's base and assess its strength, accompanied by his deputies and the National Youth Wing Administrator.