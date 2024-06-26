NPP-UK and YEF raise £1.2million for Bawumia's campaign

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives and supporters in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Young Executives Forum (YEF) have raised £1.2 million to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign for the 2024 presidential elections.

The amount, raised in the form of cash and pledges at a fundraising dinner dance at the Landmark Hotel in Central London on Saturday, June 22, 2024, is the highest sum realised by the branch ahead of any election since the premier branch (NPP-UK) started fundraising for its parent party.

Previous fundraising efforts

In 2016, NPP-UK and YEF raised about $150,000 for the Akufo-Addo campaign. In 2020, they raised a total of $450,000. The projected £1.2 million in cash and pledges for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign reflects the strong faith and support of NPP-UK and YEF for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his vision for the country.

Bawumia's address

Addressing the dinner guests, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his appreciation to both groups for their show of support for him, the NPP, and the country as a whole. He committed to prosecuting a spirited campaign to "Break the 8".

"The campaign has started in earnest. We have toured the 16 regions, and we just finished with Ashanti. I would like to thank the Ashanti regional chairman and all the campaign team in Ashanti for the massive show of force that everybody saw when we got there," Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remarked.

"I think going through the 16 regions, it is clear that the narrative is changing. There were people who, six months ago, did not believe that the NPP was going to win the 2024 elections, but I think that after talking about our record and talking about our vision for this country, minds have changed dramatically and NPP is in the position to win the 2024 elections," Dr. Bawumia added.

He assured that the party was not going to be complacent because the first tour of the 16 regions was the first gear of the campaign. The campaign will move to the second gear in July, and the third and fourth gears by November.

General Secretary's remarks

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah, noted that the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections were crucial for the development of the country because the NPP has a candidate who is qualified to run for two terms compared with the NDC candidate who could only serve one term if elected.

"The question is, between a candidate who can run for two terms (8 years) and one who can only run for one term (4 years), who should be given the chance to be president? If we choose Dr. Bawumia, he will be forced to deliver because he will have the opportunity to come back to Ghanaians after four years to ask them to renew his mandate," Mr. Koduah said.

YEF Chairman's comments

The Chairman of the Young Executives Forum (YEF), Bennard Owusu, commended the Vice President for taking time off his campaign to be with the NPP-UK branch. He noted that YEF and NPP-UK will marshal all their strength and capacity to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's spirited effort aimed at winning the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

To the members of NPP-UK and the Young Executive Forum, Mr. Owusu expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming support shown by the cash donations and pledges made for the 2024 Bawumia campaign.