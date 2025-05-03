Featured

NPP Thank You Tour moves to northern Ghana

GraphicOnline Politics May - 03 - 2025 , 14:11 1 minute read

The national Thank You Tour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has moved to the northern part of the country after a week-long engagement in the south.

The tour, led by the NPP’s 2024 Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is aimed at expressing the gratitude of the party and its flagbearer to executives, members, and the general public for their support, despite the party’s defeat in the recent general elections.

Having commenced last weekend, the tour has so far covered the Western, Western North, Bono, Ahafo, Ashanti, and Bono East Regions, with the flagbearer and party leadership engaging stakeholders at all levels.

The next leg of the tour began in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

According to the party’s itinerary, the delegation will visit the Upper West Region on Sunday, the Upper East Region on Monday, the North East Region on Tuesday, and the Northern Region on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The team is expected to return to the south afterwards, with scheduled visits to the Oti, Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions in the coming days.

In addition to Dr Bawumia, key members of the delegation include the party’s National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim—who has since returned to Accra to attend to urgent matters—the Third National Vice Chairman, the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and other leading members of the party.