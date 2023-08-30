NPP Special Delegates Conference: Witnesses of disruptive acts urged to petition committee

The Presidential Elections Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned all acts of violence and disruptive incidents which characterised voting in some centres during the Special Delegates Conference election which took place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

In a statement issued last Monday, August 28, 2023, the committee, therefore, urged any member of the party who witnessed any incidents that compromised the integrity of the electoral process to present a petition to the committee for resolution.

“While the majority of voting centres conducted their operations seamlessly, we have taken note of engagement of some agents with the media pointing to some unfortunate isolated incidents.

The committee condemns all such occurrences and underscores our resolute dedication to upholding the integrity of the election process,” it explained.

It said the committee would have further engagements with all the individuals alleged to be involved.

Attacks

The committee also cautioned persons who had made it a habit of attacking the rank and file of the party and its leadership to desist from such undesirable behaviour.

“This is a family affair and we have set-down rules, regulations and mechanisms for resolving all differences,” it said.

The statement stated that individuals who engaged in behaviour detrimental to the sanctity of the process would be held accountable for their actions if found culpable, adding that the committee took a strong stance against unwarranted attacks targeting party members including leadership.

“We hereby serve notice to persons who misconducted themselves or acted in a manner that sought to undermine the integrity of the process that they will not be spared,” it stressed.

The committee said it remained unswervingly committed to upholding democratic values, fostering accountability and adhering to the highest standards of conduct, adding it stood prepared to adjudicate impartially and resolve all matters without bias or influence.

The statement also extended the committee’s profound gratitude to all stakeholders whose collective efforts led to the successful execution of the exercise.

“We commend the collaborative endeavours of the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service, presidential aspirants and their agents, delegates, media partners and the public,” it said.