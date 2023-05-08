NPP requires decisive leadership - Kwabena Agyepong to parliamentary caucus

A flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has said he will be a decisive leader who will rejuvenate the party’s base and recreate the necessary enthusiasm for the grassroots to deliver the elusive third consecutive victory to the party in 2024.

In that vein, he said the NPP needed a new era of thinking, new dimension and new direction, and re-echoed his vision for the creation of a new dawn on the nation’s political landscape.

He said this when he took his campaign to the Parliament House and had a townhall meeting with the NPP parliamentary caucus last Wednesday.

Present at the event was the leadership of the group, including the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu; First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu; Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh; Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Lydia Alhassan, and several cabinet ministers.

Mr Agyepong, who is a former General Secretary of the party, said that he had the right experience, skills set and character to lead the party if given the mandate by the delegates.

KAA, as he is affectionately called, reiterated the need to impose order and discipline, compliance of regulations, Quality Control and Quality Assurance in public financial transactions.

Lean, efficient government

In response to a question, Mr Agyepong affirmed his intention to drastically reduce waste in the public sector by running a lean, effective and efficient administration primed to deliver on its mandate.

He assured the MPs that he would work closely with Parliament to introduce a cap of nine on the Supreme Court (SC) as well ensure the removal of the provision of the country’s laws which require judges to compulsorily retire from the SC bench at age 70.

The former General Secretary was confident that the NPP could retain power if the upcoming internal elections were conducted in a spirit of fairness, equity and with utmost respect for the party's Code of Conduct, ridding it of manipulation, coercion and favouritism.

Mr Agyepong called on the Parliamentary caucus and the national executive to ensure those principles are observed.