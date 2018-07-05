NPP Race: ‘Blay is our best bet’- Volta Executives

Ahead of the national delegates’ conference of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) this weekend, the Volta regional executives of the party have endorsed the candidature of acting National Chairman, Freddie Blay as the next National Chairman of the party
.
The statement read by the Regional Chairman, Makafui Woanyah at a press briefing noted that, “Mr. Freddie Blay proved to the then demoralized and hopeless patriots of our tradition that with determination and the
According to the executives, Mr. Blay stands tall among the three chairmanship contenders because of his instrumentality in the prompt release of logistics and resources for the execution of the 2016 electioneering campaign, especially in the Volta region.
Mr. Woanyah who was flanked by his other executives and some constituency executives further urged all delegates from the region to vote massively for Mr. Blay, stressing that, “we have seen for ourselves and indeed, every well-meaning patriot can attest to the works of the acting national chairman. We must maintain Blay to retain power.”
The acting NPP chairman is up against two other party stalwarts, Mr. Stephen Ntim and Dr. Richard Amoako Baah for the national chairmanship position at the Koforidua conference, which would see the election of new national officers to run the affairs of the governing party for the next four years.
Aside Mr. Blay’s endorsement, the NPP leadership in the Volta region had earlier declared support for Mr. John Boadu and Sammy Awuku for the party’s General Secretary and national Organizer, respectively.