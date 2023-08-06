NPP Primaries: Dan Botwe endorses Dr. Bawumia, urges rank and file of NPP to rally behind him

GraphicOnline Politics Aug - 06 - 2023 , 18:14

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament for Okere Constituency, Dan Botwe, has charged the rank and file of the party to throw their weight behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and elect him as the next flagbearer.

Announcing his own support for Dr. Bawumia, during the Vice President's visit to the Okere Constituency on Sunday, Mr Botwe said with his experience as a former General Secretary of the party, and having analysed all the aspirants and the current situation of the party and the country, the best person to lead the NPP into the future was Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

"Since we started this flagbearership campaign, I have not spoken. But today I will speak. I was elected General Secretary of the NPP 25 years ago. I have had experience working under several stalwarts of the Party. I know the NPP very well. I know very well all the 10 people contesting. But I am here at Okere saying this. That anyone who knows me knows that I speak the truth and you cannot influence me with anything," Mr. Botwe said.

"I love all the aspirants, but I love the NPP more. My friends in the NPP, if we look at what is happening in Ghana and NPP now, we are looking into the future. Based on my knowledge of the Party and judging from what is happening, I want to say and ask all of you to go and vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia."

Mr. Botwe added that the NPP had to be strategic going into the 2024 election, adding that the best strategic decision for the party in order to win the 2024 election is to elect Vice President Bawumia as the flagbearer.