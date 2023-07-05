NPP presidential primary: Kwabena Agyepong calls for fairness

Vincent Amenuveve & Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Jul - 05 - 2023 , 14:54

A Presidential hopeful and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has called on the national executive of the party to promote unity and provide a level playing field for everyone to enable the party to win the 2024 election.

He equally appealed to delegates to vote for leaders with values, principles, dedication and selflessness.

“These are new tenets that should be the backbone and foundation of politics in Ghana,” he added.

Mr Agyepong said this after going through the vetting exercise at the NPP campaign office at Kokomlemle in Accra, yesterday.

He said he was confident of sailing through the vetting and other processes to eventually become the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 general election.

New dawn

Mr Agyepong said his message of ushering in a new dawn, direction and dimension in governance, when given the opportunity to lead the party, has resonated positively with the people.

“After 30 years, we have to take a critical look at ourselves, our understanding of public service, dedication, nationalism and patriotism.

We need a new Ghana.

We need to recalibrate our values and get back to what is good, collegial mentality and public good and that’s what politics is all about, the welfare of the society”.

He explained that a new Ghana was not only about the politician, the media also had a role to play and that’s the reason he was running for the flagbearership and the presidency.

He said he respected the views of the delegates and he had confidence that they would choose someone who had shown a life of dedicated service and sacrifice to “this political tradition, which I have seen manifested since 1992 during the Adu Boahen campaign where I was the face and voice of the NPP”.