NPP prepares for annual delegates conference

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated the National Planning Committee (NPC) and sub-committees for the party's 2021 Annual Delegates Conference scheduled to take place in Kumasi from December 18 to December 20, 2021.
The NPC, which is being chaired by the first National Vice Chairperson, Madam Rita Talata Asobayire, is charged with the responsibility of coordinating the activities of all the sub-committees to ensure the smooth organisation of the conference.
The nine-member NPC also has Mr Frederick Fredua Antoh, Mr Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, Mr Sammy Awuku, Ms Maame Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Mr Kofi Ahenkora Marfo, Mr Collins Nuamah and Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako as members
Inauguration
The committee and nine sub-committees were inaugurated last Tuesday at the Party Headquarters in Accra by the NPP General Secretary, Mr John Boadu.
While congratulating members of the committees, Mr Boadu urged them to work hard to ensure the success of the conference.
The sub-committees include the Media/Communication Sub-committee which is chaired by Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Operations/Ground Sub-committee chaired by Mr Sammy Awuku, the accommodation Sub-committee chaired by Mr Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, the Transportation Sub-committee chaired by Kofi Ahenkora Marfo and the Finance Sub-committee chaired by Mr Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.
The rest of the sub-committees are the Health Sub-committee chaired by Dr Nsiah Asare, the Secretariat/Accreditation/Protocol Sub-committee chaired by Mr Collins Nuamah, the Feeding Sub-committee chaired by Madam Kate Gyamfua and the Security Sub-committee chaired by Mr Edward Asomani.
Per Article 10 (2) of the NPP Constitution sub-section 1, there shall be a national annual delegates conference which shall be the supreme governing body of the party.
Per the provisions of the article, the annual delegates conference shall meet once every year to among others deliberate and make appropriate resolutions on the national chairperson’s statement; the General Secretary’s Report; the National Treasurer’s Statement of Accounts among other provisions.
There will, therefore, be no elections at the national delegates conference in Kumasi.
Background
Prior to the holding of the national delegates conference, the NPP had held delegates conferences in each of the 275 constituencies across the country.
It was escalated to the regional delegates conferences which would be climaxed with the national delegates conference.
The Kumasi conference will discuss issues of welfare of members of the party and also consider the recommendations from the constituency and regional delegates conferences to improve the fortunes of the party.
The conference will also come up with initiatives to support the government to enable it to break the eight-year cycle of governance.