NPP National Youth Wing commends govt's development efforts amidst Democracy Hub demonstrations

Kweku Zurek Politics Sep - 24 - 2023 , 17:16

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has commended the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government's efforts in various sectors of the country while addressing the recent 3-day demonstration organized by Democracy Hub.

Mr. Mustapha in a statement copied to GraphicOnline condemned the actions of the police force on the first day of the demonstration, emphasizing that the right to protest is a fundamental and constitutionally protected right.

He acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the country, attributing them to the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Eastern European conflict.

Highlighting the economic progress under the current administration, Mr. Mustapha pointed out that the government inherited a struggling economy in 2017, which has since seen significant improvements in areas like infrastructure, youth employment, and digital economy investment.

He praised the government's achievements in infrastructure development, noting major projects like the Ofankor-Nsawam dualisation of the Accra-Kumasi Highway and multiple interchange constructions. Mr. Mustapha also commended the government's investments in education, health, and sports infrastructure, citing the completion of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Agenda 111, and the increase in AstroTurf facilities.

Regarding job creation, he acknowledged that while unemployment remains a concern, the government has created over 2 million jobs and maintained a lower unemployment rate compared to the previous administration. Mr. Mustapha urged for a balanced perspective on the government's achievements, emphasizing the importance of national identification and digitalization.

In conclusion, Salam Mustapha expressed his confidence in the government's commitment to addressing the current challenges, emphasizing that Ghana was the fastest-growing economy in the world in 2018. He urged unity and trust in the government's efforts to "fix" the country.

The leader of the NPP National Youth Wing reiterated the government's dedication to working for the betterment of Ghana, concluding with the rallying cry, "We are fixing Ghana!"

Read the entire statement below;