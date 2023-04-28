NPP members are heart-broken over poor performance - John Mahama

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Apr - 28 - 2023 , 18:50

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed and cannot use the remaining one-and-half year to term to turn things around for Ghana.

He said there is nothing the party can do to bring relief to the Ghanaian populace, adding that Ghanaians are suffering as a result of the "mistake" in trusting the NPP government with power over the sweet-talking promises in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

The former President was speaking to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party supporters at Asante Akyem North in the Ashanti Region on Friday (April 28, 2023) when he sent his campaign for re-election there.

The former President, who is seeking re-election to lead the opposition party in the 2024 general elections said Ghanaians have realised their mistakes of entrusting power to the NPP and were waiting for the 2024 elections to give power back to the NDC.

He said even die-hard supporters of the governing NPP were all heart-broken over the performance of the NPP, urging all Ghanaians to vote in the 2024 elections based on their living standards.

Mr Mahama said businesses in Ghana were collapsing as they were not making profit and that the hardship has affected every sector of the economy.

He admonished Ghanaians not to give power to any candidate who has no experience in governance to lead the country again.