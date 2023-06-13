NPP flagbearership contest: Alan Kyerematen files nomination forms

Samuel Duodu Politics Jun - 13 - 2023 , 06:59

Former Minister of Trade and Industry and a flag bearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, yesterday filed his nomination forms making him the first out of the 11 presidential aspirants who have so far picked up forms to contest the party’s presidential primary.

Mr Kyerematen submitted his nomination forms to the Presidential Elections Committee of the party at its headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

He was accompanied by his supporters including seven Members of Parliament (MPs) who have made known their decision to throw their weight behind Mr Kyerematen in the coming primary.

MPs

They are MP for Hohoe and Minister of Railways Development, Peter Amewu; MP for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh; MP for Atewa East and a Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare; MP for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah; MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei and MP for Lambussie, Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi.

According to them, the former Trades and Industry Minister was the right candidate to lead the party.

Mrs Appiagyei, who spoke to the media, said she was ready to rally support for Mr Kyerematen who she described as “God sent” for the women of Ghana.

According to her, the conduct of Mr Kyerematen during his term as Trades Minister and his hard work had benefitted women in the country.

Appeal

For his part, Mr Kyerematen made a passionate appeal to delegates of the party to vote for him as Ghanaians were rooting for no other person than him to become the next president and change the country for better.

He said the success of the election would depend on how free and fair it would be, and charged the party hierarchy to endeavour to conduct a free and fair election.

Recall

Mr Kyerematen’s nomination forms were picked up on his behalf by two teams made up of 15 market queen mothers from Accra and Kumasi, all dressed in traditional kente over white lace on May 31, 2023.