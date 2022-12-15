NPP Chairman charges party faithful to remain focused

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has urged party faithful to remain focused notwithstanding the socio-economic difficulties by working hard for victory in the 2024 elections.
He said with trust in God for guidance and direction, the NPP would break the eight-year governance cycle.
Mr Ntim gave the advice when he addressed worshippers and supporters of the party at a victory thanksgiving service held at the Wesley Methodist Church at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District in the Bono Region.
Disappointments
Sharing his disappointments and insights into his 20-year search for the party’s chairman position, which he described as “My time in political wilderness”, Mr Ntim advised prospective political party leaders and candidates to always remain hopeful and persevere with trust in God for the eventual realisation of their dreams.
“It is not the best thing to despair in the face of disappointments because persistence, confidence, prayer and hard work are the essential factors for one to become victorious in life,’ he stated.
Commendations
Mr Ntim thanked the members and supporters of the party nationwide for their massive show of support during his campaign and assured them that he would not let their efforts be in vain but work hard for the party’s continuous progress.
Earlier, Mr Ntim presented a glass lectern, electrical cables, combo and two speakers to the church for services and other functions.
The Superintendent Minister of the church, Very Reverend Amos H. Kyere, thanked Mr Ntim for the donation of the items and later prayed for God’s protection, strength and wisdom for him and his family and the leadership of the party.