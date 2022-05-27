NPP Bono East: Incumbent chairman Adu-Appiah 'deposed'

The incumbent Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Thomas Adu-Appiah has been deposed after he lost a re-election bid Friday.
He lost his bid for re-election when he had 78 votes as against 151 obtained by the regional chairman-elect, Ibrahim Baba Bukari.
A third contestant for the chairmanship position, Prince Appiah Donyina had only seven votes.
In the race for the regional secretary, incumbent David Boakye had 129 votes to beat his challenger, Amofa Kusi Atta who had108 votes.
However, both the incumbent 1st and 2nd regional chairmen lost their positions.
While incumbent 1st Vice Chairman, Ibrahim Mohammed had 155 votes, his challenger, Amoah King-David had 122 votes.
Similarly, while incumbent 2nd Vice Chairman, Nana Sekyere Boateng had 101 votes, his challenger, Baba Ahmed Abdalla got 119 votes to beat him.
Incumbent Regional Organiser, Sule Musah had 168 votes to retain his position while his challenger, Kwain Bonse Isaac obtained 59 votes.
In the Women's Organiser race incumbent Sophia Afriyie Danso had 174 votes to retain her position as against 63 garnered by her only contender, Akosua Kuffuor Nketiah.
In the contest for the Nasara Coordinator position, Jibril Abdulai had 144 votes to snatched the position from incumbent Alhaji Mohammed who polled only 42 votes.
A third contestant, Isaka Haruna got 51 votes.