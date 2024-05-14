Featured

North East Regional House of Chiefs Commends Bawumia for civil campaign

Graphic Online Politics May - 14 - 2024 , 17:22

The President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Ndugna Nayiri Naa Bohugu Abdulai Sheriga, has commended the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his exemplary conduct during the ongoing 2024 election campaign.

During an interactive session held in Nalerigu on Monday between Dr. Bawumia and the North East Regional House of Chiefs, the President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, who also serves as the Overlord of Mamprugu, expressed appreciation for the Vice President's dignified approach to campaigning.

In a statement delivered on his behalf, the Nayiri praised Dr. Bawumia, stating, "I have observed the civility and admirable manner in which you conduct your campaign. I encourage you to maintain this standard."

The Nayiri further lauded Dr. Bawumia's contributions as Vice President, assuring him of the region's support in his aspiration to lead the nation as President.

"As we approach the upcoming election, it is our honor as your fellow compatriots to support your journey to the highest office," remarked the Nayiri. "Your demonstrated competence, loyalty, resilience, and respect for Chieftaincy institutions resonate deeply with us."

"I am confident in your ability to tackle the challenges ahead and uphold Ghana's reputation while fostering growth and unity," the Nayiri concluded.