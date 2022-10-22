No show at NDC New Juaben South constituency election [VIDEO]

Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the New Juaben South Constituency of the Eastern Region were left enraged over a delay in the voting process on Saturday.
Voting which was scheduled to commence at 8:00am (October 22) at the Eridex Hotel auditorium did not go as planned.
As of 2pm the process had not began and delegates left the auditorium.
Some delegates who spoke with Graphic Online blamed the regional officers for the delay, and accused them for trying to influence the voting process.
No show at NDC New Juaben South constituency election https://t.co/P5QM1CGX8E pic.twitter.com/Jpo1qoXXE6— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) October 22, 2022
Kwame Asante, one of delegates told Graphic Online that the regional officers were bent on rigging the election; hence, they deployed the tactics of delaying the election process.
Madam Aisha, also a delegate said the regional officers were to be blamed for the delay, adding that they must be punished by voting them out.
Kojo Mensah, another delegate questioned the fortune of the party heading into the 2024 elections if it cannot organise its internal elections without problems.
"The NDC can't continue like this. They frustrate people who campaign for the party and expect them to come back and serve them. If we cannot organise a common constituency election without problems, how then can we work towards a 2024 victory. The road to the national election started from the branch and it was supposed to continue today but the executives are tarnishing the image of the party," he said.
Electoral Commission
One of the Electoral Commission officials (name withheld) who spoke with Graphic Online said the delay was because the ballot papers were yet to arrive though they were ready to work.
"We have been here to work since morning. We have all our materials here and it's left with the ballot papers. But as things stands we doubt it would come off, and we do not know when it would be held," he said.
Following a long wait the EC officials at 2:30pm packed the ballot boxes and the voting booth and left the venue of the election.
Delegates who arrived in buses also started leaving the venue in disappointment and anger.
