No one will undermine peace, security of state — Kofi Ofori

The Ablekuma North Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Kofi Ofori, has emphasised that the government will not allow a few individuals to undermine the peace and security of the state.
Mr Ofori was speaking at the 62nd Independence Day anniversary celebration observed at the Kwashieman Anglican School Park in Accra, on the theme: ‘’Celebrating Peace and Unity’’.
School children from the municipality in their smart attires mounted an impressive parade to herald the occasion.
Mr Ofori noted that peace was a priceless commodity, and as such there was the need to collectively protect and safeguard it.
The government, the MCE said, would continue to work towards the sustenance and consolidation of peace and unity in the country.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Mr Ofori said the security agencies would continue to be equipped with the needed support to discharge their duties as enshrined in the Constitution.
The judicial system, he said, would be strengthened and equipped to adequately ensure dispensation of justice whilst the National Peace Council would also be given the needed attention to ensure peace and tranquillity in the country.
A major threat to peace and stability to the municipality and the nation as a whole, Mr Ofori said, was chieftaincy disputes. He, therefore, appealed to traditional leaders in Ablekuma North to resolve all outstanding differences with their neighbours and exercise maximum restraint in all their dealings.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, observed that Independence Day was a good time and moment ‘’to examine and recall to who we are, what we stand for and believe in, how we got here and what we have.”
Nana Afriyieh observed that the day should be used to examine our current progression and “the path we are charting as a people to see if we are in consonance with the vision of our freedom fighters.”
She posited that Ablekuma North could not continue to be consumed by petty differences to the detriment of development and called for unity to ensure economic prosperity.
A JHS three pupil of Odorkor Saleria Junior High School, Ms Benedicta Ankomah, on behalf of the schoolchildren expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the implementation of the Free SHS Programme, which had ensured more students from both the rich and poor homes getting access to secondary school education.
Present at the celebration were two former members of parliament for the area, Mr Kwamena Bartels and Mr Justice Joe Appiah as well as traditional rulers, the clergy and Imams. — GNA