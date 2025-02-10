Featured

No NDC, No NPP —Just Ghana: Acting NYA CEO Osman Ayariga promises to prioritise youth dev't over politics

Mohammed Ali Politics Feb - 10 - 2025 , 16:50 2 minutes read

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has pledged to focus on youth development, setting aside political affiliations in his leadership.

In an interview on Woezor TV on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Ayariga stated that his primary goal is to create opportunities for young people, regardless of their political leanings.

“I am here to work for the Ghanaian people. Whether you’re from the NDC or NPP, once we step into the office, we must put politics aside and work together for the development of the youth,” he stated.

Ayariga’s appointment comes amid ongoing concerns over youth unemployment, which currently stands at 5.5 percent. He revealed that the NYA has inherited several unfinished projects, including eight incomplete youth resource centres. He is determined to revive these centres to benefit young people across the country.

“These projects belong to the Ghanaian people, not any political party. The youth of Navrongo, Adaklu, and other regions deserve these centres to be completed and operational,” he said.

Mr Ayariga also outlined a plan to tackle youth unemployment through apprenticeship training, entrepreneurship, and the promotion of green economy initiatives.

He shared that the NYA is working on a National Apprenticeship Programme, which will expand to cover areas beyond traditional trades like carpentry and hairdressing, incorporating opportunities in technology, agriculture, and business.

“Our goal is to support the creation of 10,000 businesses annually, each providing at least 50 jobs. That means 500,000 jobs every year, and 2 million jobs in four years,” he added.

Acknowledging the potential of agriculture and technology in generating employment, Mr Ayariga announced the “Youth in Green Opportunities” initiative, designed to promote sustainable farming, environmental conservation, and employment in green industries.

This, he said, will help address challenges such as illegal mining and deforestation.

Mr Ayariga urged Ghanaians to put aside political differences and unite to create better opportunities for the youth.

“Poverty knows no political party, tribe, or colour. We must all come together to build a Ghana where every young person has an equal chance to succeed,” he added.