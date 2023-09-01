No more run-off — NPP Presidential Elections Committee

Raymond Arthur Politics Sep - 01 - 2023 , 07:30

The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the party will no longer hold the run-off to break the tie for the fifth position between Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

This, the committee said, followed the decision of Mr Agyarko to withdraw from the contest.

A statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the committee, Reverend Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, dated August 31, 2023 said it had taken notice of Mr Agyarko’s decision to withdraw from the contest, and, therefore, the run-off election scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023 would no longer be held.

The committee said following Mr Agyarko’s withdrawal, the aspirants who would contest in the November 4 election are as follows: Mahamudu Bawumia; Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen; Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The committee said it remained committed to transparency and fairness in all aspects of its work.