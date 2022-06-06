fbpx

NDC's Dela Coffie arrested

BY: graphic.com.gh
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Dela Coffie, has turned himself in at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after he was declared wanted last Friday.

He turned himself in on Monday at about 12:50pm in the company of his lawyer, a statement from the OSP said.

The OSP last Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Coffie over alleged corruption and corruption related offences as well as the forgery of official document.

Reacting to the warrant for his arrest, Mr Coffie said he would submit himself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as he had nothing to hide. He also shed some insight on the charges against him.

