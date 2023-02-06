NDC's congress disturbances: Police arrest 2 more suspects

The Police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress.
The police in a statement on Sunday, February 5, 2023, said the suspects, Abdul-Fataw Adams and Hajj Dawda Hassan were arrested at Wenchi in the Bono Region and Tishegu, Tamale in the Northern Region respectively.
The two suspects were declared wanted after the NDC's congress held on December 10, 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.
Suspect Hajj Abdul-Fataw, is currently on bail while suspect Dawda Hassan is in Police custody and will be put before court to face justice.
The currents arrest brings to six the number of people arrested so far in connection with the disturbances.
The six who have been arrested are: Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu, Ibrahim Razak, Iddrisu Abass alias Jango, Dawda Mohammed Nazir, Dawda Hassan and Hajj Abdul-Fataw Adams.
The police said intelligence operations are still ongoing to get the remaining 10 suspects.