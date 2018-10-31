NDC's call to investigate Nana Addo for bribery nonsense – Kweku Baako

Journalist Kweku Baako Jnr. has described as nonsense, a call for President Akufo-Addo to submit to an independent investigation for bribery.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants President Akufo-Addo to "open himself up for transparent and credible investigations by an independent body" to clear his name in the bribery scandal unearthed in the ‘Number 12’ undercover exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
The call by the biggest opposition party was contained in a press release issued Tuesday evening, after FIFA had imposed a life ban from all football activities on the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was also accused of bribery following the Anas’ job.
But speaking on Accra based Peace FM’s morning show, Kokrokoo, on Wednesday. Mr Baako said the call is a “crude” and “cheap” politics by the opposition.
“It is absolutely nonsense, sometimes we have to be direct. The crudity of our politics sometimes irritates me. I have been intrigued by the lack of enlightenment in this whole statement“, he said.
‘It is annoying, what is wrong with politicians? This is opportunism of the highest order. No basis, he should open himself to what? An independent body?’, Mr Baako quizzed.
He wondered who would set up that independent body, saying when the name of the President was mentioned in the expose, the President himself called on the Police CID to investigate. He asked what else the opposition wants to see after the CID have investigated the case.
Mr Baako further advised the NDC to seek other options if it thinks the CID is inadequate to do its work, adding that the NDC can go to CHRAJ if it is not satisfied with the work of the CID.
Background
In a documentary by Journalist Anas, Mr Nyantakyi was captured negotiating with undercover journalists posing as investors during which he made several claims about his influence and link to President Akufo-Addo and a host of other top government appointees.
He is heard in the video alleging that the President could do with some sums as inducements in return for some rewarding contracts given that the elections that brought him to power had left him broke.
''I know for a fact that Nana Addo sold his properties to win the elections so his family is very broke. His brothers are always asking for money, therefore, the $5 million will ease the burden,” Nyantakyi is heard saying in the video.
However, responding to Nyantakyi’s claims, President Akufo-Addo in said he “knows nothing” about the claims by the embattled GFA adding that "it is completely false.”
But according to the NDC, since Anas has been vindicated by FIFA, the President must open himself for independent investigations.
Mr Baako however is opposed to the call and says the people advocating for the investigations have weak minds, explaining that they are not thinking. “What independent body …..It is just crass opportunism that is what it is. It distorts the debate and the discourse. But that is so predictable Kwame, (Host of the show) weak minds and wicked minds. It’s pathetic”, he said.
He called for the elevation of Ghanaian politics by stopping what he described as unwarranted distortion and pollution of public discourse in the name of partisan politics.