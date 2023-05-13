NDC primaries: Mahama provides GH¢40 per delegate 'T&T' support

Graphic.com.gh Politics May - 13 - 2023 , 07:29

Former President John Dramani Mahama has provided delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with some money to enable them travel to the voting centres.

"As the party heads to the polls on Saturday for the presidential and parliamentary primaries, the John Mahama Campaign wishes to inform all of Mr Mahama's decision to support delegates with some T&T to enable them travel to the voting centres, a statement signed and issued by the Spokeperson of Mr Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said.

She explained that the campaign's support was not a replacement but intended to augment what the party is providing to all constituencies.

"There must be no discrimination in the disbursement of the GH¢40 per delegates T&T money," Prof Joshua Alabi, a member of the former President campaign team added.

"The campaign believes supporting the delegates to travel to the centres will help ensure a high voter turn-out as every voter will be empowered to vote and return home without financial impediments in these difficult economic times.

Citing similar donations and support provided by Mr Mahama, Prof Alabi emphasised that, “... this donation is consistent with Mr Mahama's continuous support for the party over the years, " it stated.

Mr John Mahama' campaign also extended its appreciation to all Branch, Constituency, Regional and National Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the support, encouragement, and overwhelming endorsement of Mr Mahama dunng his 16 region, 276 constituency tour.

"Former President Mahama is personally grateful for the outpouring of love, both for him personally and the great NDC, and the commitment demonstrated towards working hard for victory in 2024," it said.