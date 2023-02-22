NDC parliamentary nominations put on hold in 27 constituencies

Graphic.com.gh Politics Feb - 22 - 2023 , 18:16

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has put on hold the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in 27 constituencies across the country.

This comes after the party opened nominations for Presidential and Parliamentary candidates for the party to contest the 2024 general election yesterday.

A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, named the affected constituencies as Ayawaso Central, Amasaman, Afram Plains South, Akwatia, Efutu, Gomoa Central, Amenfi East, Evalue Gwira, Assin North, Pusiga, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Ayensuano, Adansi Asokwa and Offinso North.

The others are Ahafo Ano North, Sekyere Afram Plains, Ahafo Ano South-West (Aduagyman), Bosome Freho, Asante Akim Central, Manso Adubia, Manhyia South, Subin, Fomena, Gomoa East, Akontombra, Binduri and Odododiodio.

The statement said the FEC would in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in the above constituencies.

Reasons

Mr Kwetey told the Daily Graphic that the decision to put on hold the opening of nominations in the affected constituencies was to allow for further engagement with key stakeholders to ensure that primaries in those areas would lead to outcomes that would boost the party’s performance in these constituencies.

Exercise

The nomination exercise, which ends on Friday, February 24, 2023, would kick-start the processes for the final leg of the party's internal elections to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates for the NDC, slated for May 13, 2023, to contest on the ticket of the party in the 2024 general election.

Parliamentary candidates are to pick nomination forms via the party website, www.ghanandc.com at a cost of GH¢5000, which would be paid via Mobile Money, while the Presidential aspirants are required to pick nomination forms directly from the office of the General Secretary and pay a fee of GH¢30,000 via banker's draft.

However, female aspirants and persons with physical disabilities would be required to pay only 50 per cent of the fee charged.