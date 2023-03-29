NDC flagbearership race - Dr Duffuor, Kobeah vetted

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 29 - 2023 , 18:33

Two presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), yesterday went through the vetting process of the party towards bringing into fruition their ambition of leading the largest opposition party into power in the 2024 general election.

They are a former Minister of Finance and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and a businessman, Ernest Kobeah.

The vetting of the two flag bearer hopefuls was held behind closed doors by the 12-member vetting committee of the party, chaired by a former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho.

Dr Duffuor and Mr Kobeah did not hold any media engagement after their vetting.

Duffuor

However, a member of Dr Duffuor’s team and a former Minister of Information, Fritz Baffour, later told journalists that Dr Duffuor responded to questions on his flagbearership, the economy, governance, among others.

Mr Baffour, who is also a former NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, said Dr Duffuor and his team believed in consensus building, a united and a strong democratic party and therefore they would continue to promote those ideals.

Dr Duffuor submitted his nomination forms last Thursday which he said were picked on his behalf a month ago by the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser of the party, Gloria Huze.

The NDC Presidential aspirant during the submission of his nomination papers said the gesture was not about seeking his parochial interests but contributing to the development of the country, particularly reviving the ailing economy.

He promised to rally support to strengthen the party at the grass roots to enable it to recapture power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kobeah

Mr Kobeah was the first to have filed his nomination on March 21.

A spokesperson of his campaign team, Aliu Zomnra, after Mr Kobeah had filed his nomination forms urged party delegates to vote for him because he is the only person who can transform the fortunes of the country if given the mandate to govern.

He told journalists the businessman is the saviour who holds the key to bringing the needed leadership Ghana deserves to create better opportunities for the youth.

Timetable

Per the timetable of the party, the vetting process for both presidential and parliamentary aspirants began yesterday, March 27 and ends on March 29.

There will also be a window for appeals on the outcome of the vetting process between March 30 and April 6 before the election on May 13.

The two elections would be held on the same day on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in all the voting centres in all the 276 constituencies including Santrokofi-Apkafu-Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) in the Oti Region.The NDC headquarters will also constitute a voting centre