NDC engages ActionAid Ghana in policy dialogue on national issues

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 20 - 2024 , 10:53

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Dr. Boamah Otokunor, has engaged ActionAid Ghana in a policy dialogue aimed at discussing key national issues and fostering collaborative efforts for sustainable development.

Advertisement

Mr. Justin Bayor, the Programs Director of ActionAid Ghana, warmly welcomed Dr. Otokunor and his team to the Action Aid Head Office in Accra.

He expressed profound appreciation to the NDC leadership for establishing the Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations (CSO) department, highlighting its importance in fostering inclusive dialogue and policy formulation. Mr. Bayor emphasized that ActionAid, despite being apolitical, values interaction with political organizations to further their mission.

During the meeting, Mr. Nkaw presented ActionAid's newly launched Country Strategic Paper (CSP), outlining their strategic priorities for the coming years.

The CSP focuses on three main areas namely; green ecology and resilient livelihoods. women's rights and decent work as well as active citizenship, accountability, and gender-responsive public services.

ActionAid raised concerns about Ghana's poor performance in early childhood development and urged the NDC to prioritize this critical area when in office, highlighting the long-term benefits of a solid foundation in early education. They also called for stronger measures to ensure transparency and good governance, citing pervasive lack of accountability in the country.

Dr. Otokunor acknowledged these concerns, reaffirming the NDC's commitment to its core principles of inclusivity, accountability, probity, and development. He noted the significant strides made in education under the previous NDC administration led by John Dramani Mahama, such as eliminating schools under trees. He pledged that the next NDC government would continue to improve livelihoods through the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection.

Dr. Otokunor also outlined the NDC's plans for the first 100 days of John Mahama's next administration, which include restructuring the educational system and enhancing infrastructure. He reiterated the gains made during Mahama's previous tenure, particularly in driving economic growth through agricultural policies like the Food and Agriculture Sector Development Policy (FASDEP) and the Medium-Term Agriculture Sector Investment Plan (METASIP).