NDC declares Edem Agbana winner of Ketu North primary

Graphic.com.gh Politics May - 16 - 2023 , 18:44

Eric Edem Agbana has been declared winner of last Saturday's parliamentary primary at the Ketu North constituency of the Volta Region.

The National Executive of the NDC on Tuesday after a meeting with the contestants in the constituency election, concluded that Agbana won with 360 votes.

The closest John Kobla Adanu polled 359 votes.

Edem Agbana is a former Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC.

This means there will be no run-off as initially thought and Agbana is now the representative for the NDC in the 2024 parliamentary election in Ketu North.

Briefing the press after the meeting in Accra Tuesday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said after investigations by the national executive, it was detected that there was no over voting.

And that the ballot papers said to have been detected not to have been validated with stamps at the back had serial numbers that came from the booklet which was issued for the polling centre.

Per that, national has concluded that the people's choice must be respected and that Edem Agbana would represent the NDC in the 2024 Parliamentary election in Ketu North.

“By and large, we got a consensus coming across the table that the ballot papers [in question] were an integral part of the booklet of ballots that came from the national office that went to that constituency. And therefore they were not foreign materials. We also checked and saw that there was no over voting. The tallying process done by the agents of the candidates tallied with all the ballot papers found in the ballot box,” Mr Kwetey said.

Mr. Kwetey and the party on the face of the evidence provided then declared Mr. Agbana the winner of the poll.

Edem Agbana reacting to the declaration called for calm and unity among the rank and file of the party in the constituency.

His call comes on the back of his declaration as the winner of the party’s internal parliamentary election in Ketu North constituency.

What happened on Saturday?

Read: Ketu North NDC parliamentary primary ends in a tie

Last Saturday when the votes were counted after the election, Edem Agbana was leading by one vote of 360 to Adanu's 359 but an agent called for a recount.

When the ballots were recounted, it was detected that two ballots cast in favour of Edem Agbana and one vote cast in favour of Adanu had not been validated by the Electoral Commission's stamp at the back.

The three votes were then taken out leaving the two candidates at 358 votes each.

Votes of other contenders in the race were Dr. Donald Agumenu, 210, Tanko, 176, Prosper Yao Ledi, 72, Leonard Nyakpo, 8, and Don Emmanuel Agbanyo, 7.

Rejected votes were 2.