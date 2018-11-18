NDC Congress: Armed police guard ballot boxes

Gun-wielding policemen are keeping watch over transparent ballot boxes holding the ballots of delegates from seven regions.
Delegates from the Upper East. Upper West, Northern, Central, Volta, Eastern and Western Region have completed voting, leaving those from Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and Greater Accra regions, some of who are still in queues.
Electoral officers are hoping counting will begin soon so the process would come to a close. Of the outstanding regions, only a handful constituencies are yet to vote.
