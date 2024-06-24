Featured

NDC 'case no atɔ nsuo mu' - Godfred Dame at town hall meeting in UK [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 24 - 2024 , 23:02

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame was at a town hall meeting with some Ghanaian residents in the United Kingdom (UK) where addressed some issues in relation to the allegation that he has misconducted himself in the relation to the ambulance trial involving the current Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa.

Mr Dame stated that the allegation being put forward by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the third accused person, Richard Jakpa about his conduct in the case has fallen into water since the cross-examination of Jakpa started.

He has therefore urged the public to reject the falsehoods and misrepresentations by the NDC in the ongoing ambulance case.

NDC 'case no atɔ nsuo mu’- Godfred Dame at town hall meeting in UK pic.twitter.com/0G15qoJTMp June 24, 2024

"So I am saying that we should resist all the lies, deception and deceits of the NDC and indeed that is their stock-in-trade and I, personally, I can attest to that," he said.

Mr Dame said the cross examination in court in the ongoing trial has exposed the "lies, deceptions and deceits of the NDC".

"Within a matter of two days when we [prosecution] started our cross-examination of the person who was spreading all those lies, you see how the matter is going. Their case has crumbled, as the President [Akufo-Addo] will say, “case no atɔ nsuom” [to wit the case has fallen into water]. So, indeed we should resist the deception, lies of the NDC.

“They will come with all sorts of presentations about every major action or step being taken by this government and therefore we should be on the lookout, Thank you very much,” he said.

Background