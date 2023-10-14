NDC begins new campaign financing drive

Oct - 14 - 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked its members to contribute to the 2024 campaign through an innovative approach that seeks to give more power to the grassroots.

The party has urged its members to donate to the party’s campaign through the purchase of the “Good Governance” party cards to open up an opportunity for the members to have a say in how the campaign should go and ultimately, how the party should govern when it wins power in the 2024 general elections.

It comes at a time when there is increasing need for Ghana to streamline and diversify political party financing to encourage transparency and supporters’ involvement in the governance process, the Good Governance Card Project Coordinator, Korsi Dzokoto told the Daily Graphic.

Mr Dzokoto said beyond seeking to fetch money for the party to prosecute its electoral campaign, dubbed: #RescueMission, towards victory 2024, supporters who purchase the “Good Governance”, cards will be positioned for a stake in the future NDC government.

With the card in hand, he said, they would have enough evidence “to demand good and equitable governance under an NDC government led by the already tried and tested John Dramani Mahama”.

Mr Dzokoto said supporters embracing the initiative through high patronage of the Good Governance cards will now move it from theory to reality to help build a more formidable and resourced organisation.

He stated that the card, could be purchased with the prestigious at GH¢20,000; the premium card at GH¢10,000; the gold card at GH¢5,000; or the silver card at GH¢2,000; the bronze card at GH¢1,000, the standard card at GH¢500 and the loyalty card for GH¢250.

While getting the card is evidence of one’s unflinching support, how the funds are utilised is key to sustaining the momentum and realising the ultimate goal of the party.

He said “ the clarion call, therefore, is for members to live up to the challenge by contributing their widow’s mite through purchases of the card to ensure that the party is well resourced to tour the country and sell its message and presidential candidate for victory 2024.