President Akufo-Addo has taken Ghana to 'relegation' - Prof. Alabi

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 15 - 2023 , 17:50

The Convenor of the John Mahama campaign, Professor Joshua Alabi, says the Akufo-Addo government has taken Ghana to "relegation".

For him, considering the low "ebb" where the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken the country to, it is only former President John Mahama who can redeem the country from the "abyss of uncertainties."

Speaking at a post-election acceptance speech event at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale on Monday, Prof. Alabi, who is a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies said when Mr Mahama was called upon to lead the party, he had no choice than to make himself available for the contest.

He said Mr Mahama has demonstrated commitment to the welfare of Ghanaians and that his leadership has been characterized by compassion and economic empowerment for all.

Prof. Alabi said Mr Mahama's policies are aimed at delivering governance that benefits every citizen, expressing optimism that Ghana will see progress again under the leadership of President Mahama in 2025 when he finally takes over the leadership of the country.

He commended NDC members for their comportment during the party's Presidential and Parliamentary primaries over the weekend.