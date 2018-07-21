MPs support two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

Members of Parliament (MPs) have offered their support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict in line with the United Nations Security Council resolution.
They said the two states needed to live side by side to ensure the safety of civilians and propel socio-economic development.
The legislators made the remarks in response to a commemorative statement made by the MP for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, in solidarity with the State of Israel on the occasion of its 70th anniversary.
Rev. Fordjour declared: "I wish to reiterate my greatest regard for the UN Security Council Resolution 1397 adopted on March 12, 2002 by the UN Security Council calling for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
"The UN Security Council Resolution 1397 was principally anchored among other things on a vision of a region where two states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side within secure and recognised borders, stressing the need for all concerned to ensure the safety of civilians, while maintaining respect for the universally accepted norms and International Humanitarian Law", he said.
Rev. Fordjour commended the eminent role played by the venerable Ghanaian diplomat, Mr Kofi Annan, the then Secretary General of the UN in charting the path towards the peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Rev. Fordjour appealed to the UN, African Union (AU) and Ghana in particular to arise in solidarity with Israel, "to recognise the State of Israel and uphold that indeed, the good people of Israel have a right to exist and to live in peace.
"While I convey my sincerest felicitations to the good people of Israel on the occasion of their 70th Anniversary celebrations, May I, Mr Speaker, assure them that we stand in solidarity with them and it is our earnest prayer that someday, Israel-Palestine conflict will see a lasting solution and sustained peaceful coexistence in the region.
Rev. Fordjour recalled that 70 years ago, on May 14, 1948 (5 Iyar 5708 according to the Hebrew Calendar) the world witnessed the formal declaration of the establishment of the State of Israel by David Ben-Gurion, the first Prime Minister of Israel.
He said that declaration saw the establishment of a Jewish State in Eretz-Israel to be known as the State of Israel which came into effect upon the termination of the British Mandate at midnight of May 14, 1948.
"This historic event has since been celebrated annually in Israel with a National Independence Day on 5 Iyar of every year according to the Hebrew Calendar, which fell on April 19, this year", he said.
Economic prowess
Rev. Fordjour said not only was Israel renowned in the world for their economic prowess, high technological advancement and agricultural exploits, the State of Israel also eminently provided home for the most prestigious and sacred monumental Judaist, Christian and Islamic heritage.