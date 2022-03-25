MP solicits support for Kalba rainstorm victims

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament MP) for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Andrew Dari Chiwitey, has appealed for relief items for victims of a rainstorm that hit the constituency last Saturday.
He has also called for the swift renovation of the health centre at Kalba, the only facility serving the people of the area, which has been closed down temporarily following the rainstorm.
Destruction
A rainstorm hit Kalba in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District in the Savannah Region last Saturday, resulting in the injury of three children and displacement of many residents.
The storm, which lasted for about three hours, ripped off the roofs of more than 70 houses and several basic schools, and also pulled down electricity poles.
The rainstorm also destroyed the Out-Patient Department (OPD), pharmacy, consulting rooms, maternity block, detention room and other units of the Kalba Health Centre, resulting in its closure.
Currently, some of the victims are putting up with families and friends within and outside the community, while other victims are sleeping in the open.
Appeal
Making the appeal after touring the community to assess the situation, Mr Chiwitey said the extent of the havoc was severe, which required urgent attention.
“Kalba is one of the major towns in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, so whatever happens to Kalba affects the entire district. The extent of the damage is very serious, so I call on NADMO and benevolent organisations to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of the victims,” he said.
Healthcare delivery
The Administrator of the health centre, Mr George Sobiitey Kachiir, said the facility had been closed down temporarily because vital medical consumables, clients’ health records and other relevant data had been lost in the storm.
According to him, it was the only referral centre in the area, hence clients would have to travel for more than 72 kilometres to access referral services.
Meanwhile, some youth of the town have been volunteering to re-roof parts of the health centre.