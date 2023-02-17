Minority MPs file private members’ motion for resolution on DDEP

The Minority in Parliament has filed a private members’ motion for a resolution on the government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).
They are requesting that the full government’s debt restructuring proposal be laid before the House by the Minister of Finance, for discussion.
The caucus has sent a notice to the Speaker of Parliament on that.
Since government announced the debt restructuring programme, the minority has rejected the government’s debt exchange programme, which aims to reduce the country’s debt to more sustainable levels.
Graphic Online's correspondent in Parliament, Daniel Kenu reports that the motion filed at the Speaker's office on Friday was to help pass a resolution on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).
The motion is being sponsored by five individuals of the caucus.
They are the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, his deputy and MP for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo and MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.
Information
Last Thursday, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, assured pensioner bondholders that government will not shortchange their legitimate right but will honour their coupon payments and maturing principals, like all government bonds.
Apparently, unhappy with the answers offered on the floor of the House, the minority wants clarity and some timelines to help hold government accountable and ensure that the pensioners were not left in the dark.
Indeed, the majority side of the House including the deputy majority leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, last Thursday urged the minority side that if they felt unsatisfied they could resort to other means including the filing of a motion to compel the finance minister to lay the document before the House if they do wish.
And barely 24 hours after the presentation, the minority has made that move.
Per the practice of the House, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, will refer the motion to the Business Committee to schedule a date for it to appear on the Order Paper for consideration by the House.