Next article: Minority now inviting us to intimidate them with our mumbers – Dafeamekpor

Featured

Minority explains why they have boycotted the 'Vetting Chaos Committee'

Jemima Okang Addae Politics Feb - 10 - 2025 , 11:32 1 minute read

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has boycotted the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the January 30 chaos at the Appointments Committee, stating that they will await the Speaker of Parliament's response to their memorandum before proceeding.

"Pursuant to this, and given the significance of the issues raised, the Minority Caucus considers it prudent to await the Speaker's response before taking any further steps in relation to the Committee's work", a portion of the minority's memo copied to the Ad-hoc Committee's Chairman, Emmanuel Bedzrah read.

Advertisement

The memorandum, issued on February 10, clarified that the Minority’s stance should not be misconstrued as an unwillingness to engage with the Committee.

Instead, it is a necessary measure to ensure due process is followed and to uphold fairness, impartiality, and credibility in the proceedings.

Advertisement

"We trust that the Speaker will address these concerns in a manner that upholds the integrity of the Committee's work and the broader interests of Parliament. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to a resolution that ensures confidence in the Committee's proceedings", the memo which was circulated to the media added.

Read the full statement