Midyear budget rescheduled to July 31

Daniel Kenu Politics Jul - 25 - 2023 , 11:23

The presentation of the mid year budget by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has been rescheduled to Monday, July 31, 2023.

The change in date is to allow the minister to engage leadership of Parliament for some agreement before Monday.

The Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, announced on the floor on Tuesday.

The minister was originally scheduled to present the Mid-Year review on Thursday but that had earlier been pushed forward to today.

However, on the eve of the presentation, the Ministry of Information announced a change of date to Monday July 31 ahead of Parliament going on break next week Thursday.