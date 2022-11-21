Mark Oliver Kevor elected new NDC Eastern Regional Chairman

A former Eastern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),Mark Oliver Kevor, has been elected as the new Regional Chairman of the party.
Mr Kevor polled 353 votes to defeat four other contestants in the chairmanship race including the incumbent, John Owusu Amankwah, aka JOWAK, who obtained 59 votes, with his closest contender, Bismark Tawiah Boateng, a former Regional Chairman, who had 206 votes in a keenly contested election held at the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) last Saturday.
The other contenders for the regional chairman position are William Kwame Atamudzi, and Basil Ahiable, who polled 166 and143 votes respectively.
Before the votes were cast, there was a hold up, which lasted for over three hours over the venue for the event.
It was, however, resolved with the intervention of some of the national officers of the party led by the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.
Positions
For the Vice-Chairmanship, Ransford Owusu Boakye garnered 314votes to beat five others namely David Kwame Tettey, 312; Stella Adu Obeng, 163; Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim, 102; Richard Norgbodzi, 41.
By the party's constitution, Mr Boakye becomes the first Vice-Chairman with Mr Tettey becoming the Second Vice-Chairman.
Four persons contested the Secretary position, which was won by Baba Jamal Kenneth with 457 votes to beat Cudjoe Adukpo, the incumbent, who obtained 338 votes; George Mensah Akpalu, 111 votes and Nenebi Tettey Akomey, 37 votes.
The regional organiser and treasurer positions were won by Hackman Kabore, who polled 629 votes and Dr Alhaji Ahmed Abdulai, popularly known as Sampson Kwakwa, the incumbent, also secured 557votes, respectively.
The incumbent Regional Communication Officer, William Darlas Ampomah, also lost his position to Kojo Danquah, who obtained 554 votes to defeat the incumbent, who also secured 371 votes.
The Zongo Caucus Coordinator position was won by Alhaji Issah Mohammed Saani with 482 votes.
Swearing in
The National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, swore the newly elected regional executives into office.
Later in his victory speech, Mr Kevor called on the rank and file of the party to come together and work for victory in the 2024general election.
Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, called for a united front to enable the party to win the2024 general election.
Writer's email: [email protected].com.gh