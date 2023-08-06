Mark Okraku-Mantey submits nomination forms for NPP Primaries in Ayensuano Constituency

GraphicOnline Politics Aug - 06 - 2023 , 07:46

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has taken a significant step in his political career by submitting his nomination forms for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Ayensuano constituency, located in the Eastern Region.

The submission occurred on August 4, 2023, and was met with enthusiastic support from a large crowd comprising party officials, traditional leaders, and members of the public.

With his strong presence and popularity in the Ayensuano constituency, Okraku-Mantey is viewed as a formidable contender for the NPP nomination.

His notable contributions to the tourism and creative arts sectors have earned him recognition among the constituents.

During the nomination submission, Okraku-Mantey made pledges to continue his dedicated efforts in advancing the development of the Ayensuano constituency.

His focus would be on enhancing infrastructure, generating employment opportunities, and ensuring access to quality education and healthcare for the people.

The NPP parliamentary primaries for the Ayensuano constituency are scheduled to take place in November 2023, and Okraku-Mantey's candidacy has certainly added a compelling dimension to the upcoming electoral contest.