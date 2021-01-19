Majority, Minority to reflect in composition

The Leadership of Parliament has recommended that the composition of committees and other parliamentary delegations, groupings, associations and the Committee of Selection be based on the ratio 138:137 for the Majority Caucus and Minority Caucus respectively.
That, it said, would be in line with established practice and Order 154 of the Standing Orders of the House.
After two days of meeting, the leadership in its report to the House noted that per the agreed ratio of 138:137, the 19 membership Committee of Selection, excluding the chairperson, works out as 10 Members from the Majority Caucus and nine Members from the Minority Caucus.
Selection
In line with that, the leadership has constituted the Committee of Selection which will be responsible for the selection of members into the various committees.
The committee, which will be chaired by the Speaker, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has 10 members from the Majority Caucus and nine members from the Minority Caucus.
The Leadership of the House, pursuant to Orders 151 and 154 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, met on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 and determined the formula for the composition of the membership of the Committee of Selection.
Context
With the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic having commenced, it was imperative to compose the membership of the committees, parliamentary groupings and associations for the effective discharge of the mandate of Parliament nationally and at the international level.
As provided in Standing Order 153, every Member of Parliament shall be appointed to at least one of the Standing Committees established by the House.
Report
The report, which was signed by Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, leader of the NPP Parliamentary Group, and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, leader of the NDC Parliamentary Group, further indicated that membership of the Eighth Parliament was composed of the Majority Caucus made up of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) — 137 members and an independent Member — 138 and the Minority made up of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) — 137.
It said the ratio of 138:137 in the 275 Members of Parliament for the time being would be a guide in the composition of committees, delegations, groups and associations in the House.
“Furthermore, Article 103 (5) of the 1992 Constitution, reinforced by Order 154, requires the composition of the Committees to reflect the different shades of opinion in Parliament. Accordingly, in the composition of the Committees, Groups, Associations and Delegations; consideration of regional and gender balance, among other relevant issues, would be taken into consideration,” the report highlighted.
The report from the leadership did not give any information on how the chairmen of the various sub committees will be selected.