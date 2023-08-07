Mahama questions Akufo-Addo's decision to abandon Saglemi Housing for National Cathedral

Aug - 07 - 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to abandon the Saglemi Housing project and devote funds for the National Cathedral project.

"It is unacceptable for Akufo-Addo to spend over half a billion cedis on a national cathedral project that has ultimately failed due to corruption and is now abandoned, yet refuses to commit funds to complete a housing project that will benefit thousands of Ghanaian families", he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

President Akufo-Addo last week cut the sod for the construction of 8000 affordable housing units at Pokuase in Greater Accra.

Dubbed the Pokuase Housing project, it is an initiative under the government’s new National Affordable Housing Programme (NAHP).

Through a strategic partnership with the private sector, the Pokuase project aims at providing 8,000 housing units to cater for the housing needs of Ghanaians, especially low-to-medium income earners.

At the sod cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the government would have incurred more debt in an attempt to complete the Saglami Housing Project.

“We are aware of the delays and setbacks encountered during the execution of this project. The issues about the scope of work and the money expended on the Saglemi project have been taken to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation which has resulted in criminal judicial proceedings. However, in the meantime, to forestall the project from deteriorating, the Minister of Works and Housing has actively engaged the government, cabinet, the Ministry of Finance, and the office of the Attorney General on the completion of the project.”

Mahama reaction

Reacting to the government's decision to hand over the Saglemi project to private developers, former President Mahama said the current government was abandoning it because it was a project started by the Mahama-led government.

"Knowing the NPP government, they did not want to complete the Saglemi housing project simply because it was initiated by John Mahama and an NDC administration".

He added that the government’s priorities seem misplaced, as it is willing to invest in a massive civil excavation for the National Cathedral but neglects a housing project that aims to provide affordable homes for Ghanaians.

